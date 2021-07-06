Elko County arrests: July 2, 2021

July 2
Christopher J. Aldrich, 48, of Troy, Montana was arrested on the Interstate 80 west Elko offramp for speeding too fast for conditions and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $2,035
--
Kimmy D. Hall, 44, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for petty larceny and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,240
--
Robert D. Hesselgesser, 58, of Elko was arrested at 126 W. Adams St. for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
--
Brycen D. Kelly, 20, of Elko was arrested at Ogi Deli for false statement to obstruct a public officer and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,495
--
Tyler E. Radford, 31, was arrested at U.S. 93 at Love’s Travel Stop for possession of a controlled substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
--
Teresa L. Shaw, 52, of Elko was arrested at 560 Idaho St. for grand larceny. Bail: $5,000
--
Brayde E. Thorne, 32, of Elko was arrested at 195 W. Front St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140