Elko County arrests: July 21, 2021

July 21

Carson W. Cassidy, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation. No bail.

Salvador G. Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1005 W. Sage St. for two counts of possession to sell flunitrazepam, GHB or Schedule I or II substances, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and domestic battery. Bail: $13,780

Kyle S. Fink, 32, of Elko was arrested at 2431 Connie View Dr. was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with force or threat of force, and false imprisonment. Bail: $27,500

Kristine Jones, 28, was arrested at 22 Thomas Loop in Owyhee on two counts of BIA/tribal arrest. Bail: $1,000

Petra C. Pearson, 51, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Interstate 80 at mile marker 344 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, driving without a driver’s license and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450

Ashley D. Stone, 25, of Strasburg, Colorado, was arrested on a transport for obtaining or using personal identification of another, possessing identification to establish false status or identify, three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and violation of probation. Bail: $18,595

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

