Elko County arrests: July 23, 2021
Elko County arrests: July 23, 2021

Police Log

July 23

Alberto V. Jimenez, 23, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Railroad Street on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $960

Cheryl L. Jones, 58, of Crescent Valley was arrested at 171 10th St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Omari D. Reed, 30, of Elko was arrested at Winchester Drive and Pinion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Emmanuel Romero, 28, of Elko was arrested at 5660 Apache Ave. in Osino for failure to perform duties related to watercraft accident, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

