Elko County arrests: July 23, 2021

July 23
Alberto V. Jimenez, 23, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Railroad Street on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $960
--
Cheryl L. Jones, 58, of Crescent Valley was arrested at 171 10th St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Omari D. Reed, 30, of Elko was arrested at Winchester Drive and Pinion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Emmanuel Romero, 28, of Elko was arrested at 5660 Apache Ave. in Osino for failure to perform duties related to watercraft accident, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.