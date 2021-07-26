 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: July 24
July 24

Heather M. Debelloy, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 447 Martin Ave. for misdemeanor probation violation. Bail: $3,000

--

David A. Fainu, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for domestic battery and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,670

--

Anthony A. Luarca, 26, of Carlin was arrested on South Fifth Street for driving under the influence, three counts of drug paraphernalia, operating an unregistered vehicle, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $3,915

--

Brock A. Simmons, 26, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets for possessing false ID information, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, escape by a felony prisoner and fugitive felon from another state.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

