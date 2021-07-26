Elko County arrests: July 25, 2021

July 25

Nathan H. Collett, 52, of Elko was arrested at 203 Boyd Kennedy Road for domestic battery and violation of probation.

--

Juan J. Flores, 30, of Jackpot was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $635

--

Jason J. Garcia, 30, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino for drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after a traffic citation. Bail: $1,240

--

Joshua D. Gonzales, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1585 Lamoille Highway for drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,525

--

Kyle G. Loyd, 34, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Osiris E. Parker Jr., 29, of Wells was arrested at 156 U.S. Highway 93 for felony possession of a controlled substance and fugitive felon from another state.

--