Elko County arrests: July 25, 2021

July 25
Nathan H. Collett, 52, of Elko was arrested at 203 Boyd Kennedy Road for domestic battery and violation of probation.
--
Juan J. Flores, 30, of Jackpot was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $635
--
Jason J. Garcia, 30, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino for drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after a traffic citation. Bail: $1,240
--
Joshua D. Gonzales, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1585 Lamoille Highway for drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,525
--
Kyle G. Loyd, 34, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Osiris E. Parker Jr., 29, of Wells was arrested at 156 U.S. Highway 93 for felony possession of a controlled substance and fugitive felon from another state.
--
John C. Petri, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at Kimble Drive and Spring Valley Parkway for battery. Bail: $1,140
--
Matthew D. Yowell, 35, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.