Elko County arrests: July 25, 2021
top story

Elko police patch

July 25

Nathan H. Collett, 52, of Elko was arrested at 203 Boyd Kennedy Road for domestic battery and violation of probation.

Juan J. Flores, 30, of Jackpot was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $635

Jason J. Garcia, 30, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino for drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after a traffic citation. Bail: $1,240

Joshua D. Gonzales, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1585 Lamoille Highway for drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,525

Kyle G. Loyd, 34, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.

Osiris E. Parker Jr., 29, of Wells was arrested at 156 U.S. Highway 93 for felony possession of a controlled substance and fugitive felon from another state.

John C. Petri, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at Kimble Drive and Spring Valley Parkway for battery. Bail: $1,140

Matthew D. Yowell, 35, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

