Elko County arrests: July 26, 2021

July 26

Kyle S. Fink, 32, of Elko was arrested at 2431 Connie View for coercion, false imprisonment, violating a domestic violence protective order, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $11,780

--

Stephen A. Irizarry, 53, of Carlin was arrested at Fourth and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Scott E. Jones, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 708 Holiday Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $465

--

Max J. Westerwelle, 32, of Carlin was arrested in the 1400 block of Chestnut St. for reckless driving disregarding personal safety or property, careless driving, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, no proof of insurance, failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage, and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $3,935

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

