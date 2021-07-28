Elko County arrests: July 27, 2021

July 27
Jaime Raudales Banegas, 40, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on two counts of possessing ID for false status, occupation or license. Bail: $10,000
--
Antonio J. Rodriguez, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.