Elko County arrests: July 27, 2021

July 27

Jaime Raudales Banegas, 40, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on two counts of possessing ID for false status, occupation or license. Bail: $10,000

--

Antonio J. Rodriguez, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

