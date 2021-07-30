Elko County arrests: July 29, 2021

July 29

Michael D. Belcher, 29, of Carlin was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Esmeralda L. Bravo, 40, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation.

--

Jennifer L. Evans, 60, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 800 block of Spring Valley Parkway for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,140

--

Jennifer P. Hyde, 28, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

--

Ozias S. Moore, 28, of Carlin was arrested at 1113 Hamilton St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,246.51

--

James A. Rector Sr., 54, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--