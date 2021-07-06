Elko County arrests: July 3, 2021

July 3

Shaun P. Davenport, 43, of Elko was arrested at 1252 Clarkson Drive for domestic battery, destroying or concealing evidence, assault with a deadly weapon, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle, and attempted murder. Bail: $165,640

--

Cody R. Martin, 39, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Main streets for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $20,000

--

Kade S. McConnell, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Spring Creek Marina for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Kira L. Negrete, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1806 Winchester Drive for conspiring to defraud a proprietor and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140

--

Ryan M. Nieto, 40, of Riverton, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Jorge L. Samora, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1806 Winchester Drive for defrauding a proprietor. Bail: $1,140