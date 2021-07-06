Elko County arrests: July 3, 2021

July 3
Shaun P. Davenport, 43, of Elko was arrested at 1252 Clarkson Drive for domestic battery, destroying or concealing evidence, assault with a deadly weapon, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle, and attempted murder. Bail: $165,640
Cody R. Martin, 39, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Main streets for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $20,000
Kade S. McConnell, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Spring Creek Marina for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Kira L. Negrete, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1806 Winchester Drive for conspiring to defraud a proprietor and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140
Ryan M. Nieto, 40, of Riverton, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Jorge L. Samora, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1806 Winchester Drive for defrauding a proprietor. Bail: $1,140
Raeanne N. Segura, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, failure to maintain lane, failure to possess or surrender driver’s license, and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $3,030
Lawrence M. Soto, 64, of Wilmington, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence and failure to yield. Bail: $1,255
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.