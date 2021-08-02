Elko County arrests: July 30, 2021

July 30

Crystal L. Barnes, 30, of Carlin was arrested at 1647 Maggie Court for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Devin V. Dente, 30, of Elko was arrested at Monte Carlo Apartments for two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Crystal L. Gilliland, 42, of Elko was arrested at 680 River St. for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

--

Tammy L. Hallett-Patterson, 33, of Elko was arrested at 610 S. 12th St. for battery and coercion. Bail: $1,780

--

Nichole L. Hastings, 45, of Wells was arrest at Sixth and Clover streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,865

--

Warren B. Jessup Jr., 28, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin was arrested at the Alamo Casino for fugitive felon from another state.

--