Elko County arrests: July 31, 2021

July 31
Cory J. Collins, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 828 Thistle Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Billy W. Hunter Jr., 52, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $2,626
--
William J. Jenkins Jr., 39, of Houston was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for resisting a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
--
Samuel R. Johnny, 19, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets for petit larceny and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
--
Christopher A. King, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Gilia Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Michael L. Mathews, 25, of Kingman, Arizona was arrested at 241 W. Cedar St. in Carlin for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Ty D. Mehiel, 21, of Greenleaf, Idaho was arrested at Fifth Street and Grant Avenue for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Muhammad Naeem, 33, of Inglewood, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for trafficking marijuana; selling, transporting or attempting to sell a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act; and speeing 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $55,305
--
Stephen Paquette, 48, of Wells was arrested at Flying J for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,540
--
Jesse J. Premo, 40, of Fernley was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $850
--
This week's felony arrests: