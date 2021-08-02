 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: July 31, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: July 31, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

July 31

Cory J. Collins, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 828 Thistle Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Billy W. Hunter Jr., 52, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $2,626

--

William J. Jenkins Jr., 39, of Houston was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for resisting a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

--

Samuel R. Johnny, 19, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets for petit larceny and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Christopher A. King, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Gilia Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael L. Mathews, 25, of Kingman, Arizona was arrested at 241 W. Cedar St. in Carlin for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Ty D. Mehiel, 21, of Greenleaf, Idaho was arrested at Fifth Street and Grant Avenue for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Muhammad Naeem, 33, of Inglewood, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for trafficking marijuana; selling, transporting or attempting to sell a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act; and speeing 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $55,305

--

Stephen Paquette, 48, of Wells was arrested at Flying J for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,540

--

Jesse J. Premo, 40, of Fernley was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $850

--

This week's felony arrests:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News