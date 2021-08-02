Elko County arrests: July 31, 2021

July 31

Cory J. Collins, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 828 Thistle Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Billy W. Hunter Jr., 52, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $2,626

--

William J. Jenkins Jr., 39, of Houston was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for resisting a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

--

Samuel R. Johnny, 19, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets for petit larceny and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Christopher A. King, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Gilia Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Michael L. Mathews, 25, of Kingman, Arizona was arrested at 241 W. Cedar St. in Carlin for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--