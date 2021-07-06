 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: July 4, 2021
July 4

Hailey Jones, 18, of Elko was arrested at Wilson Avenue and Third Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Saphyre M. Martinez, 22, of Elko was arrested at 618 Gentry Place for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Joey J. Pesina, 41, of Twin Falls, Idaho was arrested at 811 U.S. Highway 93 for possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills and uttering or possessing with intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $15,000

Kevin Romero, 24, of Elko was arrested on Wilson Avenue for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $960

Destiny M. Thomas, 21, of Elko was arrested at 1710 Sagebrush St. on two Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

