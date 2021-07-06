Elko County arrests: July 5, 2021

July 5
Dayna L. Bennet, 40, of Carlin was arrested at 1411 Huntley St. for contempt of court. Bail: $1,285
--
Amanda Diaz, 37, of Twin Falls was arrested at Cactus Petes for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Aaron L. Finch-Bennett, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 1411 Huntley St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Heath A. Johnson, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2310 N. Fifth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Joshua G. Kay, 35, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
--
Joedee R. Missel, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Robert P. Stepper, 25, of Winnemucca was arrested at South Fork Reservoir for watercraft DUI and two counts of operating a watercraft without life preservers. Bail: $3,280
--
Brayde E. Thorne, 32, of Elko was arrested at 195 W. Front St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.