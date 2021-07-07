Elko County arrests: July 6, 2021

July 6

Jose G. Lopez, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. on a warrant for attempted home invasion, stalking, battery, two counts of destroying property of another, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $16,915

--

Kyle W. Marchand, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 500 block of Spring Creek Parkway for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,300

--

Torrance C. McKnight, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1750 Celtic Way for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Micheal R. Sanes, 34, of Lamoille was arrested in the 800 block of Spring Valley Parkway for driving with a suspended driver’s license, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, no proof of insurance, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,795

--

Ashley A. Torres, 34, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Lamoille Highway on a warrant for theft. Bail: $1,140

--