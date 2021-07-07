Elko County arrests: July 6, 2021

July 6
Jose G. Lopez, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. on a warrant for attempted home invasion, stalking, battery, two counts of destroying property of another, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $16,915
--
Kyle W. Marchand, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 500 block of Spring Creek Parkway for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,300
--
Torrance C. McKnight, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1750 Celtic Way for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Micheal R. Sanes, 34, of Lamoille was arrested in the 800 block of Spring Valley Parkway for driving with a suspended driver’s license, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, no proof of insurance, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,795
--
Ashley A. Torres, 34, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Lamoille Highway on a warrant for theft. Bail: $1,140
--
Jeffrey A. Williams, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Cedarlawn Drive Parkway for driving with a suspended driver’s license and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $470
--
This week's felony arrests:
Isabella R. Upton
Jared M. Elsner
Jean A. Ortega
Jesse D. Rinaldo
Jordan S. Largey
Katie L. Letourneau
Kazay A. Berry
Kurt E. Gravlee
Kyle D. Leyva
Lionel F. Diaz
Esteban Romero-Burgarin
Samantha J. Macias
Samuel R. Johnny
Seth R. Greer
Tamara M. Serrano
Tyler E. Radford
Antonio Villalobos-Prieto
William J. Grow
Wyatt J. Mendive
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.