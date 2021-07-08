Elko County arrests: July 7, 2021

July 7

Shaunna R. Buster, 52, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for failure to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage.

--

Blake E. Evans, 35, of Elko was arrested on Last Chance Road for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Kenneth J. Minor, 32, of Thornton, Colorado was arrested at Fairgrounds Road and Cedar Street for indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $2,500

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

--

David E. Owens, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for resisting a public officer and drug paraphernalia.

--

James B. Phillips, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Armando Sanchez, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for petty larceny.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0