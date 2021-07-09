Elko County arrests: July 8, 2021

July 8

Michael W. Dexter Jr., 35, of Carlin was arrested at 12th and Cedar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,000

Nicole M. Duncan, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation.

Billy W. Hunter Jr., 52, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $425

Joshua D. Kinn, 45, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $365

Luis A. Morales Espinoza, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding too fast for conditions and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $780

Refujio M. Rivera, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 675 Aspen for assault, coercion, and two counts of battery. Bail: $2,760

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

