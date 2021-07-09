 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: July 8, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: July 8, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

July 8

Michael W. Dexter Jr., 35, of Carlin was arrested at 12th and Cedar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,000

Nicole M. Duncan, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Billy W. Hunter Jr., 52, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $425

Joshua D. Kinn, 45, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $365

Luis A. Morales Espinoza, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding too fast for conditions and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $780

Refujio M. Rivera, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 675 Aspen for assault, coercion, and two counts of battery. Bail: $2,760

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Elko County School Board Trustee Teresa Dastrup - June 29, 2021

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News