Elko County arrests: July 9, 2021
Police Log

July 9

Jordan L. Anderson, 28, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Juniper streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $575

--

Dylan P. Boyack, 23, of Provo, Utah was arrested at 1360 San Luis Rey Drive for trespassing. Bail: $355

--

Antonio L. Correa, 39, of West Wendover was arrested at West Wendover Boulevard and U.S. Highway 93 for domestic battery and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,740

--

Jason M. Faria Jr., 26, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Juniper streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $575

--

Tyler J. Reynolds, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested on the Jiggs Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive properly on divided road, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $3,440

