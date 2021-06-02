Elko County arrests, June 1, 2021

June 1
Kennie R. Badeker, 21, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $545
Darla D. Dubrutz, 65, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Jose M. Esparza, 69, of Elko was arrested at 377 River St. for trespass not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195
Maceo M. Johnston, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Dr. for a bench warrant. Bail: $855
Robert O’Brien-Martinez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Dr. and South 10th St. for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Rogerio B. Romo, 43, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Swimming Pool parking lot for parole and probation hold. No bail.
Brianna L. Thompson, 18, of Elko was arrested at State Route 227 and Metzler Rd. for speeding 16-20 mph over posted speed limit, violation of instructional driver’s permit, safety belt or shoulder harness violation, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,580