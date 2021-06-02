Elko County arrests, June 1, 2021

June 1

Kennie R. Badeker, 21, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $545

Darla D. Dubrutz, 65, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Jose M. Esparza, 69, of Elko was arrested at 377 River St. for trespass not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195

Maceo M. Johnston, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Dr. for a bench warrant. Bail: $855

Robert O’Brien-Martinez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Dr. and South 10th St. for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Rogerio B. Romo, 43, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Swimming Pool parking lot for parole and probation hold. No bail.

Brianna L. Thompson, 18, of Elko was arrested at State Route 227 and Metzler Rd. for speeding 16-20 mph over posted speed limit, violation of instructional driver’s permit, safety belt or shoulder harness violation, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,580

