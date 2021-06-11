Elko County arrests: June 10, 2021

June 10

Kari A. Candelaria, 50, of Elko was arrested at 750 Carlin Court for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,090

--

Ryan J. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at Silver and Main streets on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,790

--

Allan J. Dixon, 38, of Elko was arrested at 2115 Sierra Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Destiny R. Gonzalez, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Fairgrounds for battery on a protected person and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,640

--

Jack Nomeland, 67, of Elko was arrested at 750 Carlin Court for failure to obey sex offender registration laws or regulations and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,110

--

Alessandra D. Horse, 26, of Owyhee was arrested at 1800 Boyle Creek on three Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

