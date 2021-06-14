Elko County arrests: June 11, 2021

June 11
Tyson S. Hicks, 23, of Boise, Idaho, was arrested in Boise for willful or malicious torture or maiming or killing of an animal. Bail: $25,000
Marty A. Lance, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at 461 Trescartes Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,130
Lerrell A. McCauley, 26, of Elko was arrested at North Cedar St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740
Richard A. Myers, 56, of Put-in-Bay, Ohio, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery on a protected person.
Austin G. Pejic, 25, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Rd. No. 41 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and five counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $4,620
Christopher G. Shappert, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 10th and Silver streets for residence with a non-Nevada driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, and owner proof of registration. Bail: $1,050
Taylyr A. Smith, 24, of Elko was arrested at 576 Castlerock Drive for driving without a driver’s license, possessing an invalid, fake or fraudulent driver’s license, careless driving, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,840
Crystel M. Turner, 33 of Elko was arrested at WalMart for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000
Dylan J. Wilkinson, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000
Tanner R. Yaunick, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, following too closely, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.