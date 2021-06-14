 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: June 11, 2021
Elko County arrests: June 11, 2021

June 11

Tyson S. Hicks, 23, of Boise, Idaho, was arrested in Boise for willful or malicious torture or maiming or killing of an animal. Bail: $25,000

Marty A. Lance, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at 461 Trescartes Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,130

Lerrell A. McCauley, 26, of Elko was arrested at North Cedar St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740

Richard A. Myers, 56, of Put-in-Bay, Ohio, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery on a protected person.

Austin G. Pejic, 25, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Rd. No. 41 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and five counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $4,620

Christopher G. Shappert, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 10th and Silver streets for residence with a non-Nevada driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, and owner proof of registration. Bail: $1,050

Taylyr A. Smith, 24, of Elko was arrested at 576 Castlerock Drive for driving without a driver’s license, possessing an invalid, fake or fraudulent driver’s license, careless driving, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,840

Crystel M. Turner, 33 of Elko was arrested at WalMart for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000

Dylan J. Wilkinson, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

Tanner R. Yaunick, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, following too closely, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450

Below is last week's felony arrests: 

+13 Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

