Elko County arrests: June 11, 2021

June 11

Tyson S. Hicks, 23, of Boise, Idaho, was arrested in Boise for willful or malicious torture or maiming or killing of an animal. Bail: $25,000

Marty A. Lance, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at 461 Trescartes Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,130

Lerrell A. McCauley, 26, of Elko was arrested at North Cedar St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740

Richard A. Myers, 56, of Put-in-Bay, Ohio, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery on a protected person.

Austin G. Pejic, 25, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Rd. No. 41 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and five counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $4,620

Christopher G. Shappert, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 10th and Silver streets for residence with a non-Nevada driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, and owner proof of registration. Bail: $1,050