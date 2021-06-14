Elko County arrests: June 12, 2021

June 12

Tina R. Franco, 44, of Wells was arrested at Sixth St. and Star Ave. for driving under the influence, texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cell phone and open alcohol container in vehicle. Bail: $2,110

Ashley A. Rose, 42, of Elko was arrested at Chef Chang’s for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. Bail: $5,000

Jessi D. Smales, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 100 Trescartes Ave. for possession of a controlled substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

