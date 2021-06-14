 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: June 12, 2021
Elko police patch

June 12

Tina R. Franco, 44, of Wells was arrested at Sixth St. and Star Ave. for driving under the influence, texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cell phone and open alcohol container in vehicle. Bail: $2,110

Ashley A. Rose, 42, of Elko was arrested at Chef Chang’s for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. Bail: $5,000

Jessi D. Smales, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 100 Trescartes Ave. for possession of a controlled substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

