Elko County arrests: June 13, 2021

June 13

Gary D. Brown, 52, of Wendover, was arrested at 589 E. Avenue B for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,880

Ricky D. Lopez, 59, of West Wendover was arrested at Wendover Blvd. for arson, third degree. Bail: $5,000

Alejandra M. Molina, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 27, of Elko was arrested at the 300 block of Fir St. for violation of probation, two counts of violation of stalking or harassment temporary protective order, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $6,140

Gregg A. Shelley, 30, of Winnemucca was arrested at West Idaho St. and Hot Springs Road for driver failure to observe red traffic light, driving under the influence, restricted driver’s license violation, possession of a controlled substance and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $11,610

Casey D. Siles, 45, of Magna, Utah, was arrested at 935 West Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence, reckless driving disregard to safety and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,895

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

