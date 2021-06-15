Elko County arrests: June 14, 2021

June 14

Alejandra M. Molina, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $1,000

David E. Owens, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140.

David E. Owens, 35 of Elko was arrested at the Stockmen’s for violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,780

Cayla M. Quinonez, 22, of Elko was arrested at Castle Rock and Ranger Road for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Korey D. Rivers, 27, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Ninth streets for petit larceny and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $1,780

Armando Sanchez, 24, of Elko was arrested at Commercial and Fourth streets for unlawful possession for sale of flunitrazepam, GHB or Schedule I or II substances and three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Bail: $30,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

