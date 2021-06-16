Elko County arrests: June 15, 2021

June 15

Shauna E. Johnson, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

Robert E. Lee Jr., 22, of Elko was arrested at A+ Urgent Care for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gustavo M. Martinez, 45, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Drive and Ninth St. for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Oscar A. Sandoval, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for contempt of court. No bail.

Summer C. Smith, 36, of Elko was arrested at Southside Drive and Lamoille Highway for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

David E. Owens, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on four counts of failure to appear for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0