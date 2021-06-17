Elko County arrests: June 16, 2021

June 16

Rodrigo Y. Ayala Chavira, 22, of Elko was arrested at Big O Tires for destroying the property of another. Bail: $640

Jennifer A. Beckman, 40, of Elko was arrested on a drug court hold. No bail.

Lava K. Bhandari, 66, of North Haven, Connecticut, was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 340 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,335

Kayla M. Harrelson, 19, of Elko was arrested at the Stockmen’s Casino on a parole and probation hold and for participating, loitering, or working in a gaming area prohibited for persons under 21. Bail: $415

Maria Mejia, 50, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. No. 40 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Guadalupe S. Robles, 53, of Elko was arrested at Rabbitbrush Run Apartments for engaging in prostitution or soliciting for prostitution. Bail: $640

Angel A. Sanchez, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for violating domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

Michelle South, 34, of Reno was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a NSP hold. No bail.