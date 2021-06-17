Elko County arrests: June 16, 2021

June 16
Rodrigo Y. Ayala Chavira, 22, of Elko was arrested at Big O Tires for destroying the property of another. Bail: $640
Jennifer A. Beckman, 40, of Elko was arrested on a drug court hold. No bail.
Lava K. Bhandari, 66, of North Haven, Connecticut, was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 340 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,335
Kayla M. Harrelson, 19, of Elko was arrested at the Stockmen’s Casino on a parole and probation hold and for participating, loitering, or working in a gaming area prohibited for persons under 21. Bail: $415
Maria Mejia, 50, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. No. 40 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Guadalupe S. Robles, 53, of Elko was arrested at Rabbitbrush Run Apartments for engaging in prostitution or soliciting for prostitution. Bail: $640
Angel A. Sanchez, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for violating domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
Michelle South, 34, of Reno was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a NSP hold. No bail.
Anthony D. Sparks, 25, of Carson City was arrested at U.S. Highway 93 and Sixth Street for NCJIS detainer. Bail: $25,000
Cobi D. Story, 20, of Elko was arrested at Fifth St. and Carlin Court on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,113
Rochelle L. Sutherland, 47, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a parole and probation hold, two counts of residential burglary two counts of obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purposes, two counts of using a credit, debit card or identification without consent, one count of taking or possessing a vehicle without owner’s consent and two counts of contempt of court. Bail: $83,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.