Elko County arrests: June 17, 2021

June 17
Misty J. Cornelius, 41, of Elko was arrested at 7345 Jacento Dr. for violation of probation. No bail.
Julie A. Ewing, 50, of Spanaway, Washington, was arrested on an NCJIS detainer, petit larceny and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $6,600
Marlena C. Howard, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Gold Country on two counts of dangerous or vicious animal law or ordinance violation and animal at large. Bail: $805
Kevin D. Kruse, 60, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 2500 Alta Vista Drive for indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $2,500
Reanna T. Lehrke, 45, of Boise, Idaho, was arrested at U.S. Highway 93 and Gurley Drive for contempt of court. Bail: $285
Eduardo Marin, 27, of Elko was arrested at 11th and River streets for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545
Kira L. Negrete, 38, of Elko was arrested at the High Desert Inn for engaging in prostitution or solicitation. Bail: $640
Roger K. Nuttall, 61, of West Jordan, Utah, was arrested at 101 West Wendover Boulevard for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
Tneal M. Stubbs, 33, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Ct. for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,630