Elko County arrests: June 18, 2021

June 18

Erik J. Anderson, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

Jasalee R. Gott, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 598 Lincoln Ave. on a gross misdemeanor warrant for battery on a protected person.

--

Lerrell A. McCauley, 26, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

John C. Meteer, 41, of Elko was arrested at Home2Suites for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Robert L. Pierce, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for provoking a breach of peace.

--

Loren H. Sneed, 59, of Elko was arrested at 141 S. Park Road for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $615

--

Alexander J. Wilkinson, 31, of Seattle was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $395

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0