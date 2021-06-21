Elko County arrests: June 19, 2021

June 19

Alex Z. Cordova, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at South Fork Reservoir for operating a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and three counts of operating a watercraft without life preservers. Bail: $4,560

--

Timothy D. Dewitt, 56, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 1355 W. Wendover Blvd. for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Christian O. Garcia-Saucedo, 25, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime.

--

Cassidy D. Holton, 22, of Elko was arrested at West Oak and Pine streets on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $545

--

Jeffrey L. Jerome, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sagecrest Apartments for violation of probation and on a criminal justice detainer.

--

Dalle P. Mason, 33, of Weiser, Idaho was arrested at The Star on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $627

--