 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: June 19, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: June 19, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

June 19

Alex Z. Cordova, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at South Fork Reservoir for operating a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and three counts of operating a watercraft without life preservers. Bail: $4,560

--

Timothy D. Dewitt, 56, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 1355 W. Wendover Blvd. for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Christian O. Garcia-Saucedo, 25, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime.

--

Cassidy D. Holton, 22, of Elko was arrested at West Oak and Pine streets on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $545

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey L. Jerome, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sagecrest Apartments for violation of probation and on a criminal justice detainer.

--

Dalle P. Mason, 33, of Weiser, Idaho was arrested at The Star on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $627

--

Anthony A. Salazar, 18, of Elko was arrested at 276 S. Fourth St. for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage through consumption. Bail: $355

--

Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 20, of Carlin was arrested at 812 14th St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,495

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Rep. Mark Amodei on rural Nevada, Elko County

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News