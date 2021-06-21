Elko County arrests: June 19, 2021

June 19
Alex Z. Cordova, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at South Fork Reservoir for operating a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and three counts of operating a watercraft without life preservers. Bail: $4,560
--
Timothy D. Dewitt, 56, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 1355 W. Wendover Blvd. for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Christian O. Garcia-Saucedo, 25, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime.
--
Cassidy D. Holton, 22, of Elko was arrested at West Oak and Pine streets on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $545
--
Jeffrey L. Jerome, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sagecrest Apartments for violation of probation and on a criminal justice detainer.
--
Dalle P. Mason, 33, of Weiser, Idaho was arrested at The Star on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $627
--
Anthony A. Salazar, 18, of Elko was arrested at 276 S. Fourth St. for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage through consumption. Bail: $355
--
Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 20, of Carlin was arrested at 812 14th St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,495
--
This week's felony arrests:
Alejandra M. Molina
Armando Sanchez
Ashley A. Rose
Cayla M. Quinonez
Dalton P. Watson
David E. Owens
Dylan J. Wilkinson
Gregg A. Shelley
Gustavo M. Martinez
Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel
Jessi D. Smales
Julie A. Ewing
Misty J. Cornelius
Richard A. Myers
Ricky D. Lopez
Rochelle L. Sutherland
Summer C. Smith
Tyson S. Hicks
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.