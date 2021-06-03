Elko County arrests, June 2, 2021

June 2

Timothy J. Fiorvanti, 34, of Sandy, Utah, was arrested at the Montego Bay Casino for false statement to obstruct a public officer, disregard for public safety or persons or property and theft. Bail: $3,780

Joshua K. Kovall, 27, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Adobe Middle School for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $475

Kandice S. Leonard, 35, of Magna, Utah, was arrested at the Elko Sheriff’s Office for battery on a protected person. No bail.

Jason J. MacAllister, 48, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

