Elko County arrests: June 20, 2021

June 20

Casey J. Anderson, 36, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 375 W. Idaho St. for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

--

Gary L. Harp Jr., 49, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Railroad streets for fugitive felon from another state and violation of probation.

--

Crystal D. Jimerson, 32, of Elko was arrested at 255 Wilson Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Kenneth R. McKay, 53, of Elko was arrested at Silver and West Main streets for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Stephanie L. Sinclair, 29, of Elko was arrested at 817 W. Sage St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

