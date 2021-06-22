Elko County arrests: June 21, 2021

June 21

Elliott J. Botelho, 22, of Clear Lake, California was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for trespassing. Bail: $195

Nancy J. Chavez, 50, of Wells was arrested in the 500 block of Castle Way on a warrant for two counts of violating a stalking/harassment protective order. Bail: $20,000

Paul A. Cowles, 40, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,088.79

William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue for driving with a revoked driver’s license, false statement to obstruct a public officer, failure to give information to party at vehicle accident, careless driving, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $2,525

Rufus H. Herrington III, 35, of Elko was arrested at 5608 Comanche on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,665

Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 26, of Elko was arrested at Arena Way and South Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold.