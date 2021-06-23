Elko County arrests: June 22, 2021

June 22
James C. Adams, 44, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000
Richard A. Beane, 41, of Halleck was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Kenneth M. Bills, 58, of Elko was placed under citizen’s arrest at 101 Spruce St. for petit larceny and held for violation of probation.
Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1002 W. Sage St. for violation of probation.
Jessica M. Eusted, 27, of Wells was arrested at 1975 Lake Ave. on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,275
Joseph B. Garcia, 30, of Wells was arrested at 234 W. Sixth St. for violating a written promise to appear on misdemeanor charges. Bail: $670
Austin W. Himmelman, 30, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $100,000
Carlos A. Lara, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at 300 W. Wendover Blvd. on a bench warrant and a parole and probation hold.
Travis J. Pine, 29, of Elko was arrested at Dairy Queen on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Baik: $2,225
Laura M. Skufca, 43, of Elko was placed under citizen’s arrest at 438 S. Fifth St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
This week's felony arrests: