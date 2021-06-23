 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: June 22, 2021
Elko County arrests: June 22, 2021

Police Log

June 22

James C. Adams, 44, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000

--

Richard A. Beane, 41, of Halleck was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Kenneth M. Bills, 58, of Elko was placed under citizen’s arrest at 101 Spruce St. for petit larceny and held for violation of probation.

--

Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1002 W. Sage St. for violation of probation.

--

Jessica M. Eusted, 27, of Wells was arrested at 1975 Lake Ave. on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,275

--

Joseph B. Garcia, 30, of Wells was arrested at 234 W. Sixth St. for violating a written promise to appear on misdemeanor charges. Bail: $670

--

Austin W. Himmelman, 30, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $100,000

--

Carlos A. Lara, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at 300 W. Wendover Blvd. on a bench warrant and a parole and probation hold.

--

Travis J. Pine, 29, of Elko was arrested at Dairy Queen on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Baik: $2,225

--

Laura M. Skufca, 43, of Elko was placed under citizen’s arrest at 438 S. Fifth St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

This week's felony arrests:

