Elko County arrests: June 23, 2021
June 23

Lisa A. Conley, 42, of Buffalo, New York was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Jose E. Correa, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Jasper and Cedarlawn on a bench warrant. Bail: $500

Heleena A. Deshane, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Wells Lane for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255

Ashley Glandon, 31, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at Four Jacks Casino for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and five counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $13,200

Jorge W. Lara, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at the 12th Street Bridge for failure of sex offender to follow registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000

Aldric L. Shirley, 28, of Elko was arrested on Silver Street for violation of probation.

Lance T. Taylor, 36, of Boise was arrested at Four Jacks Casino parking lot for two counts of manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $10,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

