Elko County arrests: June 23, 2021

June 23
Lisa A. Conley, 42, of Buffalo, New York was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
--
Jose E. Correa, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Jasper and Cedarlawn on a bench warrant. Bail: $500
--
Heleena A. Deshane, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Wells Lane for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255
--
Ashley Glandon, 31, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at Four Jacks Casino for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and five counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $13,200
--
Jorge W. Lara, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at the 12th Street Bridge for failure of sex offender to follow registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000
--
Aldric L. Shirley, 28, of Elko was arrested on Silver Street for violation of probation.
--
Lance T. Taylor, 36, of Boise was arrested at Four Jacks Casino parking lot for two counts of manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $10,000