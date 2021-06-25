 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: June 24, 2021
Police Log

June 24

Felix T. Alires, 56, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for domestic battery, coercion, and conspiracy to attempt escape by a non-felony prisoner. Bail: $6,140

Marisol Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Nevada Parole and Probation office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, petty larceny, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,080

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1015 Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,815

Preston C. Gallegos, 31, of Clinton, Utah was arrested at Davis County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

Kathleen A. Goicoechea, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 off ramp for driver disobeying peace officer and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $755

Amya D. Moore, 23, of Elko was arrested at 3700 Sundance Drive on a bench warrant and for contempt of court. Bail: $1,060

Bonnie S. Mullins, 25, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.

Breydon C. Sherman, 20, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. $5,000

Last week’s felony arrests:

