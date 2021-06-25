Elko County arrests: June 24, 2021

June 24

Felix T. Alires, 56, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for domestic battery, coercion, and conspiracy to attempt escape by a non-felony prisoner. Bail: $6,140

Marisol Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Nevada Parole and Probation office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, petty larceny, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,080

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1015 Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,815

Preston C. Gallegos, 31, of Clinton, Utah was arrested at Davis County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

Kathleen A. Goicoechea, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 off ramp for driver disobeying peace officer and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $755

Amya D. Moore, 23, of Elko was arrested at 3700 Sundance Drive on a bench warrant and for contempt of court. Bail: $1,060

Bonnie S. Mullins, 25, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.