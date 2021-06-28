Elko County arrests: June 25, 2021

June 25

Kazay A. Berry, 34, of Ogden, Utah, was arrested at 680 West Wendover Blvd. for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.

Yu W. Cho, 33, of Sacramento, California, was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 360 for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI and speeding 11-20 mph over posted limit. Bail: $1,375

Katie L. Letourneau, 37, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested at 680 West Wendover Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

Jean A. Ortega, 43, of Elko was arrested at Cimarron Way and Mountain City Highway for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.

Tadam Phengrasamee, 50, of Sandy, Utah, was arrested at 1225 West Wendover Blvd. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

