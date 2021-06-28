Elko County arrests: June 26, 2021

June 26
Jared M. Elsner, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at South Ninth St. and Lincoln Ave. for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Ashley Page, 38, of Kamas, Utah, was arrested at the Rainbow Casino room 406 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Tamara M. Serrano, 37, of Bountiful, Utah, was arrested at the Nugget Casino for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.
Katrina L. Williams, 34, of Carlin was arrested at 519 Camp St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
