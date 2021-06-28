Elko County arrests: June 27, 2021

June 27

Edward T. Gilbreath, 37, of Spring Creek, was arrested at 445 Jasper Dr. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

William J. Grow, 33, was arrested at Seventh and Lincoln Ave. for two counts of driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $835

Jordan S. Largey, 19, of Provo, Utah, was arrested at the Utah County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail.

Joshua A. Nelson, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Silver and Third streets for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, driving under the influence, and driving wrong way on one-way road. Bail: $4.393

Eli L. Nye, 22, of Elko was arrested at the 300 block of Cedar St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Marcelo D. Vera, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at State Route 227 and Palace Parkway for second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol, and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $3,135

Antonio Villalobos-Prieto, 21, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Spring Valley Parkway for using or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, speeding 11 to 20 mph over posted limit and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $7,220

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

