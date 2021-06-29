 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: June 28, 2021
Elko County arrests: June 28, 2021

June 28

Michael I. Blake, 32, of Fresno, California, was arrested at 1300 Wendover Blvd. on a bench warrant. Bail: $605

Todd L. Dixon, 51, of Elko was arrested at the Peppermill parking lot for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Shane S. Wood, 48, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Motel for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

