Elko County arrests: June 29, 2021

June 29

Marice L. Dougherty, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Parole and Probation office for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

Raj N. Duggal, 59, of Elko was arrested at 2682 Outlook Ct. for open or gross lewdness. Bail: $5,000

Kyle D. Leyva, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 316 Dove Creek for two counts of contempt of court, petit larceny and violation of probation. Bail: $1,140

Robert Mayo, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Edgewater Dr. for driving under the influence and failure to yield at uncontrolled intersection. Bail: $1,255

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested at River and Fourth streets for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $11,895

Torrance C. McKnight, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1243 Idaho St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Justin S. Munholland, 38, was arrested on a bench warrant. Bail: $640