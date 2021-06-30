Elko County arrests: June 29, 2021

June 29
Marice L. Dougherty, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Parole and Probation office for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.
Raj N. Duggal, 59, of Elko was arrested at 2682 Outlook Ct. for open or gross lewdness. Bail: $5,000
Kyle D. Leyva, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 316 Dove Creek for two counts of contempt of court, petit larceny and violation of probation. Bail: $1,140
Robert Mayo, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Edgewater Dr. for driving under the influence and failure to yield at uncontrolled intersection. Bail: $1,255
Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested at River and Fourth streets for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $11,895
Torrance C. McKnight, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1243 Idaho St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Justin S. Munholland, 38, was arrested on a bench warrant. Bail: $640
Kris R. Orcutt, 43, of Wells was arrested at Washoe County Jail for three bench warrants. Bail: $2,385
Jesse D. Rinaldo, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 316 Dove Creek for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and violation of probation. Bail: $15,000
Kaylee A. Sharlow, 25, of Elko was arrested at 458 Gypsum Lane for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000
Kyle R. Strickland, 36, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road for improper color of lamps, lights, or reflector, displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $825
Isabella R. Upton, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 305 Trescartes Ave. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.