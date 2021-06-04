Elko County arrests, June 3, 2021

June 3
Robert Aranda Jr., 34, of Stockton, California, was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 279 for fugitive felony from another state and speeding 21-plus-mph over posted limit. Bail: $355
Andy M. Holst, 51, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested at 821 Florence Way for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,540
Paedin K. Smith, 20, of Billings, Montana, was arrested at 548 Commercial St. for unlawful possession for sale of flunitrazepam, GHB or Schedule I or II substances and one count of possession of controlled substances. Bail: $15,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
