Elko County arrests: June 30, 2021

June 30
Seth R. Greer, 31, of Elko was arrested at 535 South Fifth St. for failure to possess or surrender certificate of registration, driving with a suspended driver’s license, owner proof of insurance required and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $16,210
William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at 610 South Tenth St. for battery and attempted possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140
Justin S. Munholland, 38, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $415
Christina M. Perysian, 52, of Elko was arrested at the Double Dice for driving under the influence and duty to stop at accident involving damage to vehicle or property. Bail: $2,280
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.