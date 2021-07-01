Elko County arrests: June 30, 2021

June 30

Seth R. Greer, 31, of Elko was arrested at 535 South Fifth St. for failure to possess or surrender certificate of registration, driving with a suspended driver’s license, owner proof of insurance required and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $16,210

William J. Grow, 33, of Elko was arrested at 610 South Tenth St. for battery and attempted possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140

Justin S. Munholland, 38, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $415

Christina M. Perysian, 52, of Elko was arrested at the Double Dice for driving under the influence and duty to stop at accident involving damage to vehicle or property. Bail: $2,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

