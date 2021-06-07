 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: June 4, 2021
Elko County arrests: June 4, 2021

Police Log

June 4

Saxon R. Atkins, 33, of Elko was arrested at Winger’s for driving under the influence, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and intimidating a public officer. Bail: $4,920

--

Sarah E. Brown, 32, of Winnemucca was arrested on Aspen Way for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $315

--

Trevor V. Hemion, 23, of Elko was arrested at D and West River streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license and owner proof of insurance required. Bail: $1,880

--

Cindy Lorn, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and at Elko County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,810

--

Felicia A. Potter, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at JR’s Restaurant for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Billy R. Vandeventer, 34, of Flemington, Missouri was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, log book violation, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of alcohol, and violating a temporary motor carrier permit condition. Bail: $3,730

