Elko County arrests: June 5, 2021

June 5

Kyleah A. Archuleta, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Budget Inn on a warrant for reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $640

--

Roger M. Botello, 25, of West Wendover was arrested at 1830 Elko St. on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $4,308.75

--

Jonathan I. Duffy, 19, of Morrison, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,380

--

Shawn A. Fabela, 22, of Elko was arrested at 665 Bullion Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Sebastian D. Wallace, 51, of Millcreek, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino & Hotel for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0