Elko County arrests: June 6, 2021
top story

Elko County arrests: June 6, 2021

Elko police badge

June 6

Amy M. Brown, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Court streets for two counts of drug paraphernalia; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $2,375

--

Christopher Fotheringham, 66, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s for false statement to obstruct a public officer and disturbing the peace in a public building or grounds. Bail: $1,495

--

Dawn R. Kephart, 55, of Millcreek, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Bradley J. Nye, 42, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Court streets for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Joseph V. Palen, 19, of Littleton, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for possessing, manufacturing or disposing of short-barreled rifle or shotgun; felony possession of a controlled substance; drug paraphernalia; and speeding 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $16,770

--

Mele L. Tuaone, 45, of West Wendover was arrested at the Pilot Gas Station for trespassing. Bail: $355

--

This week's felony arrests:

