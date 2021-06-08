Elko County arrests: June 7, 2021

June 7
Clarence L. Baines, 64, of West Wendover was arrested on Wendover Boulevard on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $10,000
--
Jose M. Esparza, 69, of Elko was arrested at Southside Laundry for trespassing and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,405
--
Edward T. Gilbreath, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Winchester and Pinion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,140
--
Chad R. Heiner, 39, of Morgan, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transfering a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
--
Michael M. Johnson, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for disturbing the peace, trespassing, and on a parole and probation hold.
--
Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard for felony possession of a controlled substance, three counts of drug paraphernalia, headlamps not illuminated when required, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $7,775