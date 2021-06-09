Elko County arrests: June 8

June 8

Cory S. Gandolfo, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Alejandro Ochoa, 27, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for owning a gun by a prohibited person and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

--

Jorge L. Samora, 35, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Steven E. Vandusen, 56, of Flagstaff, Arizona was arrested on Noddle Lane for indecent exposure. Bail: $2,500

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

