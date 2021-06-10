 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: June 9, 2021
Police Log

June 9

Antonio Garcia, 25, of Elko was arrested at 339 Water St. for domestic battery by strangulation Bail: $20,000

Robert D. Weight, 48, of Layton, Utah was arrested for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,500

Makai Winap-Hardin, 33, of Reno was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

