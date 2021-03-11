Elko County arrests, March 10, 2021

March 10

Jodi A. Davis, 36, of Elko was arrested at 3021 Idaho St. for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140

--

Yadira V. Garcia, 28, of Elko was arrested at Empower Fitness on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Matthew C. Malkin, 26, of Beachwood, Ohio was arrested on Interstate 80 for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,755

--

Payton C. Munguia, 24, of Deeth was arrested at College Parkway and Elm Street for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of ID info for false status, and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,240

--

Jack Nomeland, 67, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $415.

--

Jordan A. Rose, 24, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and VFW Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500