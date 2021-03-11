Elko County arrests, March 10, 2021

March 10
Jodi A. Davis, 36, of Elko was arrested at 3021 Idaho St. for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140
Yadira V. Garcia, 28, of Elko was arrested at Empower Fitness on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Matthew C. Malkin, 26, of Beachwood, Ohio was arrested on Interstate 80 for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,755
Payton C. Munguia, 24, of Deeth was arrested at College Parkway and Elm Street for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of ID info for false status, and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,240
Jack Nomeland, 67, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $415.
Jordan A. Rose, 24, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and VFW Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Logan T. Warren, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.