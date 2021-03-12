Elko County arrests, March 11, 2021

March 11

Debra L. Allred, 56, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and North Cedar Street on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,220

Sarah N. Cornett, 36, of Elko was arrested at Econolodge on a warrant for three counts of unlawful vicious or dangerous animal, three counts of animal at large, and four counts of pet license and inoculation required. Bail: $2,120

Jennifer K. Hills, 44, of Elko was arrested at Noddle Lane and Spruce Road on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,572

Tadessa R. Shipp, 27, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s on a bench warrant. Bail: $695

Leonard M. Treis Jr., 37, was arrested on revocation of bail.

—

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0