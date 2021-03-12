Elko County arrests, March 11, 2021

Debra L. Allred, 56, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and North Cedar Street on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,220
Sarah N. Cornett, 36, of Elko was arrested at Econolodge on a warrant for three counts of unlawful vicious or dangerous animal, three counts of animal at large, and four counts of pet license and inoculation required. Bail: $2,120
Jennifer K. Hills, 44, of Elko was arrested at Noddle Lane and Spruce Road on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,572
Tadessa R. Shipp, 27, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s on a bench warrant. Bail: $695
Leonard M. Treis Jr., 37, was arrested on revocation of bail.
—
This week’s felony arrests:
Anthony S. Whitney
Arturo Ruiz
Bobbye L. Carlson
Brandon A. Archuleta
Danielle Stone
David A. Riley
James C. Adams
Jarrett T. Beckner
Jordin N. Asberry
Mandy M. Barney
Mathew W. Beecher
Octavio A. Juarez Jr.
Rhiannon N. Junker
Roberta L. Nichols
Ryan J. Macias
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.