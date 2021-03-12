 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests, March 11, 2021
Elko County arrests, March 11, 2021

Police Log

March 11

Debra L. Allred, 56, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and North Cedar Street on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,220

Sarah N. Cornett, 36, of Elko was arrested at Econolodge on a warrant for three counts of unlawful vicious or dangerous animal, three counts of animal at large, and four counts of pet license and inoculation required. Bail: $2,120

Jennifer K. Hills, 44, of Elko was arrested at Noddle Lane and Spruce Road on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,572

Tadessa R. Shipp, 27, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s on a bench warrant. Bail: $695

Leonard M. Treis Jr., 37, was arrested on revocation of bail.

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

