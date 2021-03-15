 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: March 12, 2021
Police Log

March 12

Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

--

Rainbow S. Buck, 26, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280

--

Cody G. Carroll, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

--

Sarah N. Cornett, 36, of Elko was arrested at the city park on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,475

--

Javon J. Keester, 20, of Elko was arrested on revocation of bail.

--

Michelle L. Kelleher, 41, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for offering false written evidence and conspiring to offer false written evidence. Bail: $7,500

--

Shayla L. Morrison, 40, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

--

Matthew S. Parsons, 19, of Elko was arrested at 425 Fir St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,780

--

Nicolas V. Valenzuela, 26, of San Luis, Arizona was arrested in Ely for probation violation.

--

Lora A. Youngblood, 39, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Court streets on two bench warrants. Bail: $2,475

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

