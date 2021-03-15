Elko County arrests: March 12, 2021

March 12
Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
--
Rainbow S. Buck, 26, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280
--
Cody G. Carroll, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995
--
Sarah N. Cornett, 36, of Elko was arrested at the city park on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,475
--
Javon J. Keester, 20, of Elko was arrested on revocation of bail.
--
Michelle L. Kelleher, 41, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for offering false written evidence and conspiring to offer false written evidence. Bail: $7,500
--
Shayla L. Morrison, 40, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000
--
Matthew S. Parsons, 19, of Elko was arrested at 425 Fir St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,780
--
Nicolas V. Valenzuela, 26, of San Luis, Arizona was arrested in Ely for probation violation.
--
Lora A. Youngblood, 39, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Court streets on two bench warrants. Bail: $2,475
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.